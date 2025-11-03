PM Modi mourns loss of lives in road crash in Telangana

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Rangareddy district of Telangana and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the families of the deceased.

"The loss of lives due to a mishap in the Rangareddy district of Telangana is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," a PMO statement said.

"An ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the statement said.

At least 19 people were killed and four others suffered injuries when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus in Ranga Reddy district. PTI SKU SKU DV DV