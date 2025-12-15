PM Modi mourns passing away of senior journalist P G Baruah of Assam Tribune

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the death of P G Baruah, the editor and managing director of The Assam Tribune Group.

Baruah, 93, breathed his last in Guwahati on Sunday evening.

"Saddened by the passing away of PG Baruah Ji, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Modi said Baruah was also passionate about furthering Assam's progress and popularising the state's culture. "My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

A Padma Shri awardee, Baruah was born in Dibrugarh in 1932. For decades, he had been helming the newspaper, which was founded by his father, Radha Gobinda Baruah.

The Assam Tribune had been a leading daily in the region, in publication since 1939. Barua was the Chairman Emeritus of The Assam Tribune Group.