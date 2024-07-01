PM Modi must answer on NEET, Agniveer; selling falsehoods will not work: Cong slams BJP's Rahul criticism

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of distorting Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha to allege that he insulted Hindus, saying the ruling party will not be able to sell falsehoods and will have to answer on issues such as medical entrance exam NEET and Agniveer.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said two-third Hindus had voted against the BJP and asserted they are Hindus but know that "you are not Hindu".

Khera played out the video of Gandhi from his speech in the Lok Sabha in which he accused the BJP of spreading hatred and violence.

Gandhi launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP in the Lok Sabha, saying the leaders of the ruling party are not Hindus as they engage in "violence and hate" round the clock, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress leader of calling the entire Hindu community violent.

Gandhi, however, hit back at Modi, saying he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and neither the ruling party nor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) nor Modi represents the entire Hindu society.

Khera said Prime Minister Modi should understand that he must respond to issues of the people such as NEET and not divert attention.

The Congress leader said the BJP should shut down its IT cell as the people were not falling prey to the "misinformation" spread by it.

"Shut the IT cell and save money, you will need it as soon you will have to sit in the opposition, not many years, not many months are left," Khera said.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kiren Rijiju accused Gandhi of denigrating the responsible position of the Leader of Opposition with his "extremely irresponsible" speech in the Lok Sabha.

They also accused Gandhi of inflicting "grave insult" on the Hindus by allegedly linking them with violence and spreading untruth.

Rijiju said the ruling BJP has challenged many of the claims made by Gandhi in his speech in the Lok Sabha and has sought action from the Speaker.

Gandhi will have to substantiate or tender an apology, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, slamming his allegations on the Agnipath scheme and compensation for the residents of Ayodhya during development projects there. PTI ASK AS AS