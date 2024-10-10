PM Modi must introduce new ideas to enhance ASEAN-India ties: Indonesian Envoy

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi must present new ideas and concepts to strengthen ASEAN-India relations, building on last year's impactful 12-point agenda, Indonesia’s ambassador Ina H. Krisnamurthi said.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Krisnamurthi recalled Modi's visit to Indonesia for the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit last year where he unveiled a strategic framework aimed at advancing ties between ASEAN and India.

"The 12-point agenda was a brilliant initiative that laid the groundwork for our partnership," she noted.

As India celebrates the 10th anniversary of its "Act East" policy, the ambassador expressed optimism that Modi would introduce innovative proposals to further enhance cooperation.

"We're looking forward to his visit because he is a brilliant leader who understands ASEAN. He must put new ideas and concepts on the table following the 12 points to move forward," she said.

Modi participated in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) in Jakarta on September 7, 2023.

During the summit, he introduced a comprehensive 12-point proposal aimed at enhancing India-ASEAN cooperation, focusing on key areas such as connectivity, digital transformation, trade and economic engagement, addressing contemporary challenges, fostering people-to-people connections, and deepening strategic ties.

The prime minister left for Vientiane in Laos to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. India is marking a decade of its Act East Policy this year.

The ambassador said Indonesia upholds its foreign policy concept known as the "free and active policy".

"We believe that India and Indonesia are crucial partners in ensuring peace, stability, and progress in the Indo-Pacific region," she emphasized. PTI RK PY PY