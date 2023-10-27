PM Modi never indulges in political stunts, says Gujarat BJP chief; hails him for building Statue of Unity

Ahmedabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi never indulges in political stunts and took the decision to build the Statue of Unity as a tribute to Sardar Patel, Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party chief CR Paatil said on Friday.

Alleging that some people had questioned the intention of the PM in getting the memorial, the world's tallest such structure at 182 metres, built, Paatil said Sardar Patel was the only leader who should be given credit for uniting the country after Independence.

However, Patel never received the accolades he so thoroughly deserved, Paatil said while addressing BJP functionaries at 'Amrut Kalash Mahotsav' at Sabarmati Riverfront, which was organised by the Gujarat government as part of the Centre's 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' initiative.

"Thus, Modi decided to build a monument as high as Patel's stature. At that time, some people had claimed it was a political stunt. I want to say Modi never indulges in political stunts. He built the world's tallest statue dedicated to Patel as a tribute. Today this monument is making our country proud. It shows what one man is capable of doing," Paatil said.

Addressing the event, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the country's reputation was increasing with each passing day after Modi took over as PM in 2014.

"Be it construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, bringing our citizens back from war zones or abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi has taken so many steps that citizens feel proud of the country's leadership," the CM said.

At the event, BJP workers and common citizens brought 308 'kalash' or pots containing soil from different parts of the state.

These 308 pots will be taken to Delhi where the soil will be used in preparing Amrit Van, said Paatil. PTI PJT BNM BNM