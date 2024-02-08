PM Modi not OBC by birth, claims Rahul

Jharsuguda (Odisha), Feb 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an Other Backward Class family, and he is “misleading” people by identifying himself as an OBC.

Gandhi, while making a brief speech here on the third and concluding day of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Odisha, said Modi “was born in a family that belonged to the general caste”.

“Modi ji has been misleading the people by saying that he is an OBC. He was born in a family of the Teli caste, which was included in the OBC list during the BJP government's tenure in Gujarat in 2000. Therefore, Modi ji is not an OBC by birth,” the Congress MP asserted.

Gandhi also alleged that the prime minister does not shake hands with OBCs, but “hugs billionaires”.

Clad in a white t-shirt, the former Congress president resumed the yatra on Thursday from the Old Bus Stand here and moved towards Kissan Chowk in an open jeep. He was accompanied by AICC leader Ajoy Kumar and OPCC president Sarat Pattnayak.

The yatra will enter Chhattisgarh in the afternoon from Odisha. PTI AAM RBT