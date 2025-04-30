PM Modi not to attend Victory Day parade in Russia on May 9

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend Moscow's May 9 Victory Day parade, confirmed Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of Russia.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions with India following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Russia has invited PM Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II.

Russia has invited leaders of several friendly nations to attend this year’s Victory Day parade.

In January 1945, the Soviet Army launched an offensive against Germany. The commanders-in-chief, on May 9, signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender of Germany, which ended the war.

PM Modi visited Russia in July 2024, his first trip to the country in nearly five years. He had visited the far eastern city of Vladivostok in 2019 to attend an economic conclave.

During the last visit, PM Modi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India. Putin has already accepted PM Modi’s invitation to visit India.

However, the dates of Putin’s visit have not been revealed yet.

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events.