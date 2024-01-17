PM Modi offers prayers at Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur

Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kerala's famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur on Wednesday morning.

The Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple dressed in a traditional attire of 'mundu' and 'veshti' (white shawl).

The temple was under tight police security since early morning ahead of the PM's visit.

Modi arrived in Guruvayur at around 7.35 am by helicopter which landed at the Sree Krishna College ground where hundreds of BJP supporters and workers were gathered for hours to welcome him.

People of all ages welcomed the PM at the helipad waving BJP flags and wearing hats and caps in party colours.

From the helipad, Modi went to the Sreevalsam guest house where he changed into the traditional Kerala attire before going to the temple to offer prayers.

After offering prayers, Modi would be attending the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter.

He will later offer prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district before returning to Kochi where he will be taking part in Central government and party programmes.

Modi had arrived on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit to the state. PTI HMP TGB HMP SS