PM Modi offers prayers at Poharadevi temple in Maharashtra's Washim

Washim, Oct 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Jagdamba Mata temple at Poharadevi in Washim district of Maharashtra, and offered prayers.

He also paid tributes to Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj at their 'samadhis' in Poharadevi.

The prime minister arrived at the Nanded airport this morning, where he was welcomed by BJP leader Ashok Chavan. From there, he flew to Poharadevi in a helicopter.

The PM is on a one-day visit to Maharashtra. After Washim, he will travel to Thane and Mumbai to inaugurate a host of infrastructure projects. PTI CLS MR VT NP