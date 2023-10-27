PM Modi offers prayers at temple in MP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Raghubir temple at Chitrakoot in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Advertisment

PM Modi arrived in Chitrakoot in the afternoon to take part in functions at the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust.

He is scheduled to visit the Shri Ram Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, pay floral tribute at the 'samadhi' of industrialist late Arvind Bhai Mafatlal and inaugurate the new wing of the Jankikund Chikitsalaya.

The prime minister will attend a public programme marking the birth centenary celebrations of Mafatlal, who was inspired by Ranchhoddasji Maharaj who set up the Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in 1968, an official release said.

PM Modi will also visit Tulsi Peeth. He will perform pooja and take darshan at Kanch Mandir and seek blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth. He will attend a public function where he will release three books, namely Ashtadhyayi Bhashya, Ramanandacharya Charitam and Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela, it said.

Tulsi Peeth, an important religious and social service institution in Chitrakoot, was established by Jagadguru Rambhadracharya in 1987 and is one of the leading publishers of Hindu religious literature.