PM Modi offers prayers at Vemulawada temple in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, in Karimnagar, Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada, about 150 km from here.

The temple priests applied tilak on Modi's forehead and gave Vedic blessings.

Modi is scheduled to address two separate election rallies today at Vemulawada and Warangal.

He will also attend a rally in Annamayya district followed by a roadshow in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, later in the day.

The PM stayed at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday night.

