PM Modi offers prayers to tribal community deity in Gujarat's Devmogra

Dediapada (Gujarat), Nov 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers to Pandori Mata, a deity of the tribal community, at a temple in Devmogra village of Gujarat's tribal-dominated Narmada district.

PM Modi is on a day-long visit to the state.

He landed at the Surat airport in the morning. After reviewing the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor in Surat, he reached Devmogra village in Sagbara taluka, nearly 23 km from Dediapada town in Narmada district.

"PM Modi offered prayers to the tribal deity at the Devmogra temple," sub-inspector C D Patel of the Sagbara police station said.

The prime minister will later visit Dediapada to address a gathering to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

On the occasion, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructure and development projects costing more than Rs 9,700 crore, and also address a gathering.

During the programme there, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects aimed at uplifting tribal communities and improving infrastructure in rural and remote areas of the region.

He will participate in the Grih Pravesh ceremony for the beneficiaries of 1,00,000 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JAGUA).

The PM will inaugurate 42 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) dedicated to tribal students worth around Rs 1,900 crore; 228 Multi-Purpose Centres to act as a hub for community-led activities; Centre of Competence in Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, and Tribal Research Institute (TRI) building Imphal, Manipur for the preservation of tribal culture and heritage.

In addition, the PM will flag off 250 buses for 14 tribal districts of Gujarat to improve connectivity in tribal regions.