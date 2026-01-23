PM Modi offers tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on birth centenary

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered rich tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth centenary, and hailed him as a towering figure who profoundly shaped Maharashtra's socio-political landscape.

Thackeray, he noted, was known for his sharp intellect, powerful oratory and uncompromising convictions and commanded a unique connect with the people.

"On the birth centenary of the great Balasaheb Thackeray, we pay tribute to a towering figure who profoundly shaped Maharashtra's socio-political landscape," Modi said in a post on X.

"In addition to politics, Balasaheb was deeply passionate about culture, literature and journalism. His career as a cartoonist reflected his keen observation of society and his fearless commentary on various issues," the prime minister said.

"We are greatly inspired by his vision for Maharashtra's progress and will always work to fulfil it," Modi said.

Born on this day in 1926, Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena in June 1966 to work for the welfare of the Marathi "manoos".

The party came to power in Maharashtra in alliance with the BJP three decades later. PTI SKU DV DV