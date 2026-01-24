National

PM Modi offers tributes to Karpoori Thakur on birth anniversary

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered tributes to former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary.

Modi said the upliftment of the exploited, deprived, and weaker sections of society was always at the center of Thakur's politics.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former chief minister of Bihar, Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur ji, I offer my humble salutations," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Thakur will forever remain memorable and exemplary for his simplicity and dedication to public service, the prime minister said.

Thakur, popularly known as Jananayak, was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2024.

