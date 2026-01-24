New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered tributes to former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary.

Modi said the upliftment of the exploited, deprived, and weaker sections of society was always at the center of Thakur's politics.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former chief minister of Bihar, Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur ji, I offer my humble salutations," the prime minister said in a post on X.

बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भारत रत्न जननायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन। समाज के शोषित, वंचित और कमजोर वर्गों का उत्थान हमेशा उनकी राजनीति के केंद्र में रहा। अपनी सादगी और जनसेवा के प्रति समर्पण भाव को लेकर वे सदैव स्मरणीय एवं अनुकरणीय रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/ACf7ZCRURS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2026

Thakur will forever remain memorable and exemplary for his simplicity and dedication to public service, the prime minister said.

Thakur, popularly known as Jananayak, was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2024.