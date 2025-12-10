PM Modi offers tributes to Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered tributes to freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari on his birth anniversary, hailing him as one of the sharpest minds of the 20th century.

"Freedom fighter, thinker, intellectual, statesman - these are some descriptions that come to mind when one recalls Shri C Rajagopalachari," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Tributes to him on his birth anniversary. He remains one of the sharpest minds of the 20th century, who believed in creating value and upholding human dignity. Our nation remembers his enduring contributions with gratitude," the prime minister said.

PM Modi also shared from the archives a picture of a young Rajagopalachari, the notification on his appointment as a Cabinet minister, a picture with volunteers from the 1920s and a 'Young India' edition from 1922 edited by him when Mahatma Gandhi was in jail.