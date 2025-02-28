PM Modi on 3-day Gujarat visit from March 1; to chair National Board of Wildlife meeting

Ahmedabad, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from March 1, during which he will chair a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) at Sasan in Junagadh district, officials said on Friday.

He will also visit Vantara, an animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, on Sunday, and enjoy a jungle safari the next day, they said.

During his stay at Sasan, the headquarters of Gir National National Park, PM Modi will also chair a meeting of Shree Somnath Trust, which manages the world famous Somnath temple, in his capacity as its chairperson, said A P Singh, Gujarat's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of the Forest Force (PCCF & HoFF).

"The PM will arrive in Jamnagar in the evening of March 1 and stay overnight at the circuit house there. The next day, he is scheduled to visit Vantara animal rescue centre in Jamnagar. He will leave Jamnagar and reach Sasan in the evening," Singh told PTI.

Vantara is a state-of-the-art animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation centre established by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar in an area of nearly 3,000 acres within the refinery complex, its official website said.

After his arrival at the forest department's office-cum-guest house 'Sinh Sadan' at Sasan, the PM will chair the meeting of Shree Somnath Trust in his capacity as its chairperson, Singh added.

On March 3, the PM will begin his day by enjoying a jungle safari in the Gir National Park, the last abode of Asiatic lions, he said.

"After returning to 'Sinh Sadan', he will chair a meeting of the NBWL as its ex-officio chairman. National-level issues related to wildlife are discussed and finalised in such meetings. This meeting is special as it will be chaired by the PM," he added.

The NBWL has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different states, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various states.

After the meeting, the PM will interact with some women forest staff at Sasan.

After the meeting, the PM will interact with some women forest staff at Sasan.

Later, the PM will reach Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district to offer prayers. From Somnath, he will reach Rajkot airport and depart for Delhi, he said.