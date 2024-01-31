PM Modi on two-day Assam visit from Feb 3, to unveil projects worth Rs 11,000 crore

Guwahati, Jan 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Assam on February 3 on a two-day visit, during which he will unveil developmental projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Sarma said he chaired several preparatory meetings ahead of the PM's visit.

"I share this with immense joy that in a great honour for us Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has gracefully accepted our invitation to visit Assam and spend a day with people here," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Modi will lay the foundation stone as well as dedicate several welfare projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore, he added.

In a separate post, the Chief Minister's Office said that Sarma held a series of meetings with various departments at the secretariat in view of the PM's scheduled visit.

He reviewed all arrangements pertaining to the visit and directed officers to ensure its grand success, it said. PTI TR TR SOM