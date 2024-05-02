PM Modi on two-day visit to Bengal from Thursday

Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal from Thursday, during which he is scheduled to address several election rallies, a senior official said.

The PM is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Thursday evening and spend the night at Raj Bhavan, he said.

BJP sources said that Modi is scheduled to address election rallies in support of party candidates in Krishnanagar, Bardhaman Purba and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday.

"Tight security arrangements have put in place in the city for the prime minister's visit. He will spend the night at Raj Bhavan," the official told PTI.

Owing to the PM's visit, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose cut short his personal visit to his home state Kerala to return to the city, he said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Traffic Police has decided to regulate vehicular movement on certain stretches in the city in view of the PM's visit. PTI SCH ACD