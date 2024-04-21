PM Modi only attacking Cong, not talking of issues facing nation, says Sharad Pawar

Jalgaon, Apr 21 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll campaign involved abusing the opposition Congress rather than discussing issues facing the country.

Talking to reporters in Jalgaon, Pawar said the campaigns of previous prime ministers highlighted their vision for the future of the country.

"But Modi saheb is indulging in jumlebazi (poll rhetoric) to influence people, making personal attacks and abusing the Congress. There is nothing on issues facing the country and how it will move ahead," Pawar claimed.

The opposition leader said Jalgaon identified with the Gandh-Nehru ideology but admitted some things had changed over the past few years.

"But prevailing situation in Jalgaon and Raver Lok Sabha constituencies is conducive for the Maha Vikas Aghadi," he added.

The opposition MVA comprises the NCP(SP), the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). PTI MR BNM