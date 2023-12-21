PM Modi, other leaders meet Speaker Om Birla after Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the leaders of some political parties in a customary meeting on Thursday after Parliament's winter session, during which the government's legislative agenda was passed, was adjourned sine die.

Official sources said Modi thanked everyone. The prime minister and the leaders of different political parties generally visit the speaker after the end of every Parliament session.

Opposition leaders, most of whom were suspended from the two Houses for their continuous protests over an incident of security breach in Parliament, kept away from the meeting.

Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Bhartruhari Mahtab and Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale were among the leaders present at the meeting, besides Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi, among others. While Shiv Sena is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJD maintains a neutral stand but has been supportive of the government on its key decisions.

The Lok Sabha, which was adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule on Thursday, recorded 74 per cent productivity in the session, Birla noted.

In his concluding remarks in the House, the speaker said the Lok Sabha held 14 sittings and worked for 61 hours and 50 minutes.

He said 18 bills, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita -- to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act respectively -- were passed in the Lok Sabha. PTI KR RC