PM Modi, Palaniswami to jointly address election campaign rally in Madurai on Mar 1

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) Feb 23 (PTI) Senior AIADMK leader K P Munusamy on Monday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will jointly address an election campaign rally in Madurai on March 1.

The rally, organised by the NDA, marks a significant show of strength for the coalition in southern Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The AIADMK is heading the NDA in Tamil Nadu. The BJP, PMK (Anbumani faction) and AMMK are among the constituents.

Addressing reporters after a consultative meeting with party functionaries from Madurai city and suburban districts, Munusamy said, "A grand election campaign meeting on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance will be held on the soil of Madurai on March 1." The senior leader confirmed that the rally would be presided over by the AIADMK chief.

"In the meeting, PM Modi and Planiswami are going to campaign," he stated.

Munusamy noted that the consultative meeting with district administrators was held to ensure that the event is organised in a grand manner. PTI JR JR KH