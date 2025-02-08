PM Modi pauses speech to enquire about BJP worker's health at party office

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday briefly paused his speech to enquire about the health of a BJP worker after he spotted him looking unwell during an event organised to mark the party's victory in Delhi assembly polls here.

"Look at him, is he sleepy or unwell? Please get a doctor for him.

"Give him some water. Probably he is not well. Take care of him. He is looking a bit uneasy," Modi said from the dais, pointing at a party worker in the audience that had gathered at the BJP headquarters here for the victory celebrations.

Modi resumed his speech after the party worker had water from a bottle and signalled that he was fine.

After its thumping victory in the Delhi elections where the BJP got 48 as against AAP's 22 seats, the prime minister was addressing the party workers. PTI PK PK KSS KSS