PM Modi pays homage to Dev Anand on 100th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to cinema legend Dev Anand and said his films not only entertained but also reflected the aspirations of India.

Dev Anand, the star of movies such as "Hum Dono", "Tere Ghar Ke Samne", "CID" and "Guide", would have been 100 on Tuesday. He died in 2011 at the age of 88.

"Dev Anand Ji is remembered as an evergreen icon. His flair for storytelling and passion for cinema were unmatched. His films not only entertained but also reflected the changing society and aspirations of India.

"His timeless performances continue to influence generations. Remembering him on his 100th birth anniversary," PM Modi wrote on X alongside photographs with the screen icon.

Dev Anand made his debut as an actor in 1946 with "Hum Ek Hain" before establishing himself as a leading star with movies like "Paying Guest", "Baazi", "Jewel Thief", "Johny Mera Naam", "Amir Garib", "Warrant" and "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", which he also directed.

For his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, Dev Anand was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2002.