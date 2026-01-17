New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to M G Ramachandran, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK founder, on his birth anniversary.

"Paying homage to the exceptional MGR on his jayanti. His contribution to Tamil Nadu's progress is outstanding," Modi said in a post on X.

Paying homage to the exceptional MGR on his Jayanti. His contribution to Tamil Nadu's progress is outstanding. Equally noteworthy is his role in popularising Tamil culture. We will always keep working to realise his vision for our society. pic.twitter.com/M1Ly6uA8U1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2026

"Equally noteworthy is his role in popularising Tamil culture. We will always keep working to realise his vision for our society," the prime minister said.

Born in 1917, Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, is remembered for upgrading the mid-day meal programme in schools which improved school attendance and enrolment.