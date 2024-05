New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

India's first prime minister and a stalwart of the freedom movement, Nehru died in 1964 at the age of 74.

Modi said in a post on X, "I pay homage to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary." PTI KR SZM