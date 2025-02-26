PM Modi pays homage to Veer Savarkar on death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

His invaluable sacrifice, courage and struggle in the independence movement can never be forgotten by the grateful nation, Modi said in a post post on X.

सभी देशवासियों की ओर से वीर सावरकर जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। आजादी के आंदोलन में उनके तप, त्याग, साहस और संघर्ष से भरे अमूल्य योगदान को कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र कभी भुला नहीं सकता। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2025

Savarkar was also a prolific writer and many of his ideas, especially on Hindutva, have grown in influence since his death in 1966, becoming tenets of Hindu nationalism.