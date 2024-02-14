Advertisment
#National

PM Modi pays homage to jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack

Pulwama Attack

File photo of Pulwama attack

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

He said on X, "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered." Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel.

In a retributive strike, the Indian Air Force had bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot.

