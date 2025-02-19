PM Modi pays homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Modi said on X, "His valour and visionary leadership laid the foundation for Swarajya, inspiring generations to uphold the values of courage and justice. He inspires us in building a strong, self-reliant and prosperous India."

Born in 1630 in Maharashtra, Shivaji combined military genius and political dexterity to challenge the Muslim sultans in the south and Mughals in the north to expand his kingdom, which went on to become India's most powerful empire before the British defeated it.