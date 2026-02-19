PM Modi pays homage to Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa on his birth anniversary, and said his noble thoughts will forever remain a source of inspiration.

Ramakrishna Paramahansa was born on this day in 1836.

"Humble tributes to Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa on his birth anniversary.The way he established spirituality and meditation as a vital life force will continue to benefit humanity in every era. His noble thoughts and messages will forever remain a source of inspiration," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.

Ramakrishna Paramahansa, who served as a priest in Kolkata's Dakshineswar Kali Temple, is known for his teachings on harmony of religions.

The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission were brought into existence by Sri Ramakrishna and his chief disciple, Swami Vivekananda.

The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission are worldwide, non-political, non-sectarian spiritual organisations which have been engaged in various forms of humanitarian and social service activities for more than a century.PTI ACB DV DV