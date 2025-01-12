PM Modi pays homage to Swami Vivekananda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and said he is an eternal inspiration for the youth.

Advertisment

Born in 1863, Swami Vivekananda founded the renowned Ramakrishna Mission. His work on Vedanta and other aspects of Hindu philosophy are highly valued.

"An eternal inspiration for youth, he continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds. We are committed to fulfilling his vision of a strong and developed India," Modi said on X.

Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. An eternal inspiration for youth, he continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds. We are committed to fulfilling his vision of a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/ldTPWCW1aM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2025