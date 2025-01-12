Advertisment
National

PM Modi pays homage to Swami Vivekananda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to spiritual leader and social reformer Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and said he is an eternal inspiration for the youth.

Born in 1863, Swami Vivekananda founded the renowned Ramakrishna Mission. His work on Vedanta and other aspects of Hindu philosophy are highly valued.

"An eternal inspiration for youth, he continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds. We are committed to fulfilling his vision of a strong and developed India," Modi said on X. 

