Puttaparthi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba here in Sri Sathyasai district.

As part of the celebrations, Modi paid respects and his obeisance to Sathya Sai Baba at his Mahasamadhi in Puttaparthi.

Modi was given Vedic blessing by priests.

Later, he is expected to release a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life, teachings and the legacy of Sai Baba.

Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and others.