PM Modi pays tribute to Badal on death anniversary

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on his first death anniversary, saying his indelible spirit and boundless dedication to service are greatly remembered.

"Remembering the great Parkash Singh Badal Sahab on his first Punya Tithi. His indelible spirit and boundless dedication to service are greatly remembered," Modi said in a post on X, sharing an article he had written on the stalwart Akali Dal leader after his passing last year.

Badal, a widely respected leader, died at the age of 95 in 2023.