New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

Modi said Singh was dedicated to farmers' welfare all his life.

A socialist who enjoyed strong support among farmers, Singh came from the Jat community and was one of the leading politicians of his era.

He was India's prime minister between July 1979 and January 1980.

Singh was born in 1902 in Uttar Pradesh and died in 1987.