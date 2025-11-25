National

PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur on 350th martyrdom day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom day.

"On the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, we bow in reverence to his unmatched courage and sacrifice," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"His martyrdom for the protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society," he said.

Born on April 1, 1621, at Guru Ke Mehal, Amritsar, Tegh Bahadur was the youngest child of Guru Hargobind and the ninth Sikh guru. He was beheaded on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on November 24, 1675, in Delhi.

