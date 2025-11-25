New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur on his 350th martyrdom day.

"On the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, we bow in reverence to his unmatched courage and sacrifice," the prime minister said in a post on X.

On the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, we bow in reverence to his unmatched courage and sacrifice. His martyrdom for the protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society. pic.twitter.com/5W5c0llrYG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2025

"His martyrdom for the protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society," he said.

Born on April 1, 1621, at Guru Ke Mehal, Amritsar, Tegh Bahadur was the youngest child of Guru Hargobind and the ninth Sikh guru. He was beheaded on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on November 24, 1675, in Delhi.