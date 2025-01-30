PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

He said in a post on X, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tribute to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices." In the evening, the prime minister attended a prayer meeting at Gandhi Smriti, a memorial to the national icon.

Gandhi, the most prominent face of India's freedom movement, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.