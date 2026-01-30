National

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi

New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying his call for 'swadeshi' is the fundamental principle for a developed India.

The prime minister said Mahatma Gandhi always laid strong emphasis on 'swadeshi', which is also a fundamental pillar of the government's resolve for a developed and self-reliant India.

"My tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

"His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty," the prime minister added.

India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom.

