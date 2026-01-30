PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying his call for 'swadeshi' is the fundamental principle for a developed India.

The prime minister said Mahatma Gandhi always laid strong emphasis on 'swadeshi', which is also a fundamental pillar of the government's resolve for a developed and self-reliant India.

"My tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

"His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty," the prime minister added.

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर मेरा शत-शत नमन। पूज्य बापू का हमेशा स्वदेशी पर बल रहा, जो विकसित और आत्मनिर्भर भारत के हमारे संकल्प का भी आधारस्तंभ है। उनका व्यक्तित्व और कृतित्व देशवासियों को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2026

India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom.