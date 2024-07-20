PM Modi pays tribute to noted organic farmer Kamala Pujari

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Padma Shri awardee and noted organic farmer Kamala Pujari, who died on Saturday, lauding her "monumental" contribution to the agriculture sector.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his grief at Pujari's demise.

"She made a monumental contribution to agriculture, particularly boosting organic agricultural practices and protecting indigenous seeds. Her work in enriching sustainability and protecting biodiversity will be remembered for years. She was also a beacon in empowering the tribal communities," he said on X.

She was 74 and is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Pujari, who was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack two days ago with kidney-related ailments, breathed her last on Saturday morning.