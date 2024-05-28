PM Modi pays tribute to NTR on birth anniversary

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party founder N T Rama Rao on his birth anniversary, saying his contributions to film and politics continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Remembering the legendary NTR on his birth anniversary. He was a remarkable icon of Telugu cinema and a visionary leader. His contributions to film and politics continue to inspire generations." "From his unforgettable roles on screen to his transformative leadership, he is fondly remembered. We will keep working to fulfil his vision for our society," the prime minister wrote.

A hugely popular actor, Rao founded the TDP in 1982 to counter the Congress and made it a formidable force in the state. PTI KR NB NB