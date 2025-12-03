PM Modi pays tribute to Rajendra Prasad on 141st birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Rajendra Prasad, the first president of India, on his 141st birth anniversary.

"From being an active participant in India's freedom struggle, presiding over the Constituent Assembly to becoming our first President, he served our nation with unmatched dignity, dedication and clarity of purpose," Modi said in a post on X.

Prasad's long years in public life were marked by simplicity, courage and devotion to national unity, the prime minister said.

His exemplary service and vision continue to inspire generations, Modi said.

Born on this day in 1884, Rajendra Prasad was elected the first president of India on January 26, 1950.

He served two terms as the president and then retired from active politics, spending the rest of his life at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna.

He passed away on February 28, 1963. PTI SKU ARI