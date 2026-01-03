PM Modi pays tribute to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid rich tributes to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, hailing her as a legendary queen and one of India's most valiant warriors who embodied courage and tactical mastery.

"She rose against colonial oppression and asserted the right of Indians govern themselves. Her commitment to good governance and cultural pride is also admirable," Modi said in a post on X.

Her sacrifice and visionary leadership will keep motivating generations, serving as a beacon of courage and patriotism in India's journey of progress, Modi added.

Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar was the first Indian queen to wage war with the East India Company and win back her Sivaganga Kingdom. PTI SKU AMJ AMJ