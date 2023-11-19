PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Jalaram Bapa on his birth anniversary

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to 19th century Hindu Sant Jalaram Bapa on his birth anniversary and said he spread the fragrance of humanity through his social services.

Jalaram Bapa was born at Virpur in Gujarat's Rajkot district in 1799. He started many social services which are still continued by a temple set up in his memory at Virpur.

PM Modi in a post on X in Gujarati said, "Jalaram Bapa made 'service to people is service of God' his life's mantra and spread the fragrance of humanity by his social services. I bow down to the Sant on his birth anniversary." Jalaram Bapa's birth anniversary is celebrated in a big way by his followers. He died in 1881. PTI PD GK