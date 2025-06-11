PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Kabir Das on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to mystic poet and saint Kabir Das on his birth anniversary, and said his contribution in removing the evils prevalent in society will always be remembered with reverence.

"My heartfelt tributes to Sant Kabir Das Ji on his birth anniversary, who devoted his whole life towards social harmony. While there is simplicity of words in his couplets, there is also depth of emotions," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"That is why even today he has a deep impact on the Indian psyche. His contribution in removing the evils prevalent in the society will always be remembered with reverence," the prime minister said.

सामाजिक समरसता के प्रति आजीवन समर्पित रहे संत कबीरदास जी को उनकी जयंती पर मेरा कोटि-कोटि नमन। उनके दोहों में जहां शब्दों की सरलता है, वहीं भावों की प्रगाढ़ता भी है। इसलिए आज भी भारतीय जनमानस पर उनका गहरा प्रभाव है। समाज में फैली कुरीतियों को दूर करने में उनके योगदान को हमेशा… pic.twitter.com/5d7ArARMHH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2025

Modi also shared a video montage of him paying tributes to Sant Kabir on various occasions and a background voice over from the occasions when he talked about the teachings of Sant Kabir.

Poetry of 15th century poet-saint Kabir offered lessons in morality and living while attacking social ills has been hugely influential.