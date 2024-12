New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary on Sunday, describing him as an inspiration for the country.

Lauding the former deputy prime minister and home minister as an "iron man", Modi said his personality and work would continue to be an inspiration for the country's people for the unity and integrity of the nation and the fulfilment of the goal of a developed India. PTI KR SZM SZM