PM Modi pays tributes at National War Memorial on Republic Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial here on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

The prime minister led the nation in paying solemn tributes by laying a wreath at the memorial, escorted by the Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs.

Modi was received at the National War Memorial by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Following the wreath-laying, the Guard Commander gave command for the 'Salami Shastra', followed by the 'Shok Shastra', after which the buglers sounded the 'Last Post'.

The officers in uniform gave a salute while other dignitaries observed a two-minute silence to honour the fallen soldiers.

The silence was broken by the buglers sounding the 'Rouse', signalling the end of the two minutes of remembrance. The Guard Commander then ordered the 'Salami Shastra', concluding the ceremony.

The PM also signed the Visitors' Book before departing for the saluting dais at the Kartavya Path.

The iconic memorial in the India Gate complex was inaugurated by Modi in 2019. It is dedicated to soldiers killed during the India-China War in 1962, India-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and during the Kargil Conflict in 1999, and also those in the UN peacekeeping missions.

Spread over an area of approximately 40 acres, the National War Memorial comprises four concentric circles, namely -- the 'Amar Chakra', 'Veerta Chakra', 'Tyag Chakra' and the 'Rakshak Chakra' with names of 25,942 soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

It also includes a central 15.5m obelisk, an eternal flame and six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in a covered gallery (Veerta Chakra).