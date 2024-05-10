PM Modi pays tributes to Basaveshwara

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Basaveshwara, a revered 12th century statesman, poet and philosopher, on his birth anniversary.

Modi said on X, "I pay homage to Jagadguru Basaveshwara on the special occasion of Basava Jayanthi. His ideals illuminate millions of lives. We are working towards fulfilling his dreams of a just and prosperous society." Also known as Basava, he espoused equality among human beings and spoke against any form of discrimination. He is a revered figure, especially among Lingayats who are concentrated mostly in Karnataka.

In separate posts, the prime minister also greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and the birth anniversary of saint Parshuram. PTI KR DV DV