New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary.

Paying tribute to him on X, he said Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life to protect the self-respect of the motherland.

Born in 1907, Singh was hanged by the British at an age of 23 for his involvement in revolutionary activities and is a iconic symbol of India's resistance to the colonial rule. PTI KR NSD NSD