PM Modi pays tributes to Chandra Shekhar on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, and said he always kept the country's interests supreme in his politics.

Modi said on X that his efforts for social harmony and nation-building will always be remembered.

A socialist stalwart, Chandra Shekhar was born in eastern Uttar Pradesh in 1927 and served as prime minister for a brief period between November 1990 and June 1991. PTI KR DV DV