PM Modi pays tributes to former president Abdul Kalam

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to noted scientist and former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on Sunday, saying his incomparable contribution to nation-building will always be remembered respectfully.

In a post on X, Modi said Kalam was loved by people due to his humble behaviour and special scientific talent.

One of India's leading scientists, Kalam wrote some bestselling books and was widely popular, especially among the younger generation, as he held frequent interactions with them across the country.

He was India's president between 2002 and 2007 and earned cross-party respect for his conduct. He was called the "People's President" as the demands of the highest office did not dim his zeal to meet with common people, especially, students, a habit he maintained after his tenure was over.

He was born in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu in 1931 and passed away in 2015. PTI KR DV DV