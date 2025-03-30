PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary, and said his sacrifice and dedication in the service of India will always inspire the people of the country.

Varma founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and The Indian Sociologist in London.

He was born on October 4, 1857 in Mandvi, Gujarat, and passed away on March 30, 1930 in Geneva, Switzerland.

"Tributes to the great freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary. His sacrifice and dedication in the service of Mother India will always inspire the people of the country," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X. PTI ASK DV DV