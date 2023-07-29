Advertisment
#National

PM Modi pays tributes to Imam Hussain

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
29 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
PM Modi pays tributes to Imam Hussain

Narendra Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Imam Hussain on Saturday, saying his courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy.

Advertisment

Muslims across the world, especially Shias, commemorate the death of Hussain on this day in the battle of Karbala. Better known as "ashura", it is the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

"We recall the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS). His courage and commitment to the ideals of justice and human dignity are noteworthy," Modi said on Twitter.

#Hazrat Imam Hussain #Ashura #Muslims #Shias #battle of Karbala #Narendra Modi #Muharram
Advertisment
Subscribe